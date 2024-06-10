BEVERLY HILLS—On June 8, at approximately 5:45 p.m. lightweight boxing champion, Ryan Garcia was arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) for vandalism.



Reports indicate that Garcia was intoxicated enough to warrant a call from his driver to the police after dropping him off at the Waldorf Astoria located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd. Staff at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel have accused Garcia of causing $15,000 worth of damage which is classified as a felony.



According to California Law, the punishment for vandalism is based on the value of the property that was damaged. If convicted of Felony Vandalism, the vandal may face up to three years in a state prison, a fine of $50,000 or both.



@MattWallace posted video footage of Ryan Garcia on the X social media platform depicting a very inebriated Garcia with the following message.



“I’m not okay. Soon my Tik-Tok will be deleted. They’re going to try to put me in jail, then they’re gonna kill me.”



Now there are people tweeting that Garcia was arrested, just as he predicted.



In April, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney were heading into an upcoming boxing match when neither of the participants met the weight requirements for the match. The boxing match still took place. Garcia won.



On April 20, near the time of the match, Garcia tested positive for an illegal substance.



The following came directly from @Matt Wallace on X.

“Warning: Ryan Garcia has a “handler” in his circle. He has been drugged, shamed and arrested by design.



Remember when Ryan ‘tested positive’ for Ostarine before fighting Devin Haney? It was only a few billionths of a gram (Nothing) and we now have proof he was set up by a handler!



Ryan’s attorney’s just released copies of ‘confidential test reports,’ showing Ostarine, a banned substance, was detected in two supplements: Nutra BIO super carb raspberry lemonade and strawberry-flavored Body Health Perfect Amino.



Why would trace amounts of a banned substance appear in two separate supplements? Because they were planted there…

…Absolutely NOBODY in Hollywood can be trusted!



A phone call was made for a ‘wellness check’ in Ryan’s hotel room the day he was arrested. He was obviously in an incapacitated state, and the entire vandalism thing was, a set up to get him where they want him. 15K is nothing to Ryan… without that call…it just gets paid, and you never hear about this. Everything happening is fully controlled.



I will leave you with the newest quote from Ryan’s legal team:



“Throughout his career, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to numerous tests, all of which have returned negative results, underscoring his commitment to fair and clean competition. Additionally, multiple negative tests leading up to his fight against Haney further affirm his clean record. The ultra-low levels of Ostarine detected in his samples, in the billionth of a gram range, along with his clean hair sample proves contamination rather than intentional ingestion. The recent test results reiterate this,”—Darin Chavez (Ryan Garcia’s Attorney).



According to WebMD, when taken by mouth: Ostarine is possibly unsafe. It might cause liver damage and other serious side effects such as heart attack.









