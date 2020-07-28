AMERICA—Monday, July 27th a group of experienced doctors working on the front lines of covid-19 met for a press conference. The video quickly went viral around the world and even President Trump tweeted it.

Shortly thereafter, it was pulled from every source from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, citing “false information”.

What exactly is “false information” about a group of qualified, skilled, talented doctors working on the front line sharing their story about survival and death?

Canyon News believes that America has a freedom of press, thought, expression and information. You decide if this is false, not the big rich media giants that pay for their own security as they call to defund the police. They do not decide what you get to see, as long as we are free.

Watch and decide for yourself: