BRENTWOOD—The Los Angeles Fire Rescue Team Air Ops Division responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding two uninjured hikers stranded on 1501 Umeo Road Saturday, September 4 at 7:32 p.m.

When the Air Rescue Unit arrived at the location, the hikers were incapable of moving through the terrain, due to limited visibility.

The rescue team used special equipment for a hoist operation then proceeded with a land transfer with the assistance of ground units to transport the hikers back to their car.

No further details are available currently.