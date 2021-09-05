WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to 22851 West Ventura Boulevard on September 5 at 6:20 a.m. after receiving a call about a structure fire inside a one-story strip mall.

31 LAFD fire personnel aggressively extinguished the blaze in 16 minutes.

A dumpster and a substance stored at the back of the strip mall were on fire including bundles of carpeting. According to reports the carpet kept the fire from spreading inside the structure.

There were no injuries reported. The amount damage is being assessed. No further details are available currently.