HOLLYWOOD- Britney Spears is back and with Elton John, Sir Elton John. It has been confirmed that she will do a collaboration on a new track- called Hold Me Closer. There had been speculation that the pair were working on a new version of Sir Elton’s hit Tiny Dancer. It is the first new music from Spears since she was freed from a 13-year conservatorship, during which aspects of her finances and personal life were controlled by her father and others. More information is expected in the coming week, a spokeperson has told PA news agency. Teasing the collaboration, Sir Elton John shared a picture of a rose and rocket emoji on Instagram on the 8th of August, alongside the words “hold me closer.” The rumors began last month, although there has no official confirmation until now. The announcement comes as the legal battle between the singer and her father Jamie Spears continues. A US judge denied a motion by Mr. Spears last month that the singer should return to court to face further questioning over the legal agreement. Spears conservatorship was set up in 2008 after the US popstar, known for hits like Oops I Did it Again! and Toxic, faced a public mental health crisis. The legal agreement, which she was freed from in November, had power over the singer’s finances and career decisions, as well as personal decisions. The singer recently married Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony in California in June.

The track “Hold Me Closer,” is being produced by Grammy winner Andrew Watt, according to published reports. The news comes a year after Watt took home the Grammy for producer of the year, non-classical at the 2021 ceremony. The collab was first rumored to be a “Tiny Dancer” duet, but when Elton John confirmed it, he revealed that the song’s title is actually “Hold Me Closer,” a lyric from the singer/songwriter’s 1972 classic. The song’s release date has yet to be announced. It is not known if any other producers or songwriters contributed to “Hold Me Closer.” While “Hold Me Closer” marks Watt’s first time working with Spears, the songwriter and producer previously worked with John on six songs from the singer’s 2021 collaboration album “The Lockdown Sessions,” including a new version of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” with Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.

In case you don’t know about Watt’s career: He has also contributed to Justin Bieber and DJ Snake’s 2016 collaboration “Let Me Love You,” Camila Cabello’s breakthrough solo single “Havana” and Shawn Mendes duet “Senorita,” 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Youngblood,” Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Take What You Want,” Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” and “Plastic Hearts,” Dua Lopa’s “Break My Heart,” Bieber’s “Peaches” and many more. Most recently, Watt produced Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder’s 2022 solo album, Earthling, which was released in February. In 2019, Watt won songwriter of the year alongside Ali Tamposi at the BMI Pop Awards. As you can see, Watts career has been going places.

“Hold Me Closer” will mark Spears’ first new music since her 2016 studio album Glory, which also included the deluxe tracks “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and the Backstreet Boys-assisted “Matches” released in 2020.

Now, not being released is Fetty Wap, I’m sure by now you have heard about the rapper that has been in jail after being accused of threatening to kill a man during a FaceTime call. The rapper is being accused of saying that and also everybody you with, while flashing a gun in December 2021.Prosecutors say it happened about two months after he was arrested in a federal drugs case. On August 8, he had his bail revoked and was sent to prison at a federal court hearing in New York. Fetty-whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II-was initially indicted in October 2021 on charges alleging he took part in a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into New York City. He pleaded not guilty and was released after posting a $500,000 bond. The 31-year-old rapper had his bail revoked and sent him to prison.

Rose’s Scoop: Condolences -go out to the family of Olivia Newton-John, she died on August 8, 2022 in Santa Ynez, California, after a long battle with breast cancer.