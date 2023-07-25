LOS ANGELES— Bronny James, son of NBA icon and Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center at USC on Monday, July 24.

Bronny collapsed just after 9:00 a.m. during a workout and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in ICU.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the 3400 block of South Figueroa Street at 9:26 a.m. on Monday and took an adult male to the hospital, a department spokesperson said.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” said the family statement.

Bronny James, 18, made headlines when he recently announced he would be attending the University of Southern California to play basketball.

Like his father, Bronny’s High School career has made national headlines. He attended Sierra Canyon, where he was named a McDonald’s All-American.

Thank God for the swift medical treatment he received. Bronny and his wonderful family are in our thoughts and prayers.