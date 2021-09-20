PASADENA—Fresno State upset the No. 13 UCLA Bruins, 40-37 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, September 18. During a wild fourth quarter, highlights included four lead changes. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener had the last word on this game connecting with wide receiver Jalen Cropper for the game winning touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining.

After the defeat, the Bruins suffered their first loss (2-1) of the season. UCLA seemed to have escaped with a victory as Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Kyle Phillips with 54 seconds left, but unfortunately it was not to be.

Haeners final drive left the Bruins dismayed, 75 yards in 40 seconds. His spectacular, inspiring performance was one for the ages as he completed 38 of 53 passes alongside two touchdowns.

The Bruins displayed heart and resiliency as the Bulldogs led 26-17 before a spirited UCLA comeback. Thanks to a pair of turnovers and quick scores by UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet and Kyle Phillips put them up with less than a minute remaining.

Even though it was a tough loss, hope springs eternal as PAC-12 season begins next Saturday. The Bruins travel to Palo Alto to face the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, September 25.