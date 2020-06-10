BEL AIR—The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a brush fire East of 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive on Wednesday, June 10. The fire department responded to the call after getting a notice of a brush burning at an unknown structure at 12:13 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the LAFD reported that the fire reached 50 acres and was 25 percent contained. The fire department sent 206 personnel assigned to fight the brush. Two firefighters were injured, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Neither required an ambulance for transportation to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The LAFD will continue working throughout the day to complete the fire line and increase containment.

On Sunday, June 7, the National Weather Services issued a Red Flag warning throughout different parts of Los Angeles County due to the specific weather conditions that inhibit the climate. Warm temperatures combined with high winds and low humidity contribute to the heightened risks for extreme fire conditions.

Temperatures on June 10 are expected to be in the high 90s, with only 9 percent humidity. Winds are expected to travel about 9 mph.

The incident is not too far from the same area where the 2019 Getty Fire transpired, which burnt 745 acres over a span of several days. The fire was determined to be accidental as it was caused by a fallen tree branch that fell near power lines during heightened weather conditions. Ten residences were destroyed, while another 15 were damaged.