HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to 2580 East Cahuenga Boulevard at 10:53 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, after receiving a call regarding a brush fire burning near a homeless encampment.

According to LAFD, when they arrived on the scene at 11:20 a.m., one-quarter-acre of brush was burning.

Fifty-five fire personnel extinguished the blaze in approximately 27 minutes. There are no reported injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no further information currently.