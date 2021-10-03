SANTA MONICA—The City of Santa Monica announced that “Ice at Santa Monica” is canceled for 2021-2022 due to the electrical infrastructure damage at the exterior parking area.

DTSM (Downtown Santa Monica), The City of Santa Monica, and Southern California Edison have worked together to fix the damage on the outdoor rink. Rebuilding materials, funding, and the permits required to complete the repairs are not available.

DTSM stated in reports that renovations for the electrical infrastructure will start when the replacement parts arrive. They look forward to greeting skaters back in the fall of 2022.

DTSM and the City of Santa Monica will plan to host events and other festivities for holidays. For more information visit: https://www.downtownsm.com/ice-at-santa-monica