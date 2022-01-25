SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department reported that on January 18, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed one count of 459 PC – Burglary against Alonza Badu Martinez, 32, who was arrested by officers after being located inside a residence. Authorities have noted that Martinez is homeless.

On January 14, at about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 6th Street to investigate a burglary. The reporting party informed the caller that when he returned home, he noticed his home was completely ransacked and heard noises coming from within. Officers entered the unit and located Martinez who was taken into custody and transported to the Santa Monica Police Jail.

Authorities discovered that Martinez had an active no bail parole violation warrant out of Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any details pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective Zamfirov at 310-458-8398 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.