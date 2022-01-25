MALIBU—The city is partnering with Malibu Medical Group to once again offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Malibu City Hall parking lot on Saturday, January 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing was also done on January 22. Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. Anyone seeking to be tested must be in line by 2 p.m. to get a test that day.

“Widespread testing is a crucial way to slow the spread of COVID-19, fight the pandemic and protect the most vulnerable people from this deadly disease,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I am proud that the City can offer this free testing service, and has done so numerous times throughout the pandemic. I am grateful to our local medical providers, our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and other volunteers, and our City staff who are working to make this service possible for our community.”

The test that will be administered is the RT-PCR test, commonly referred to as the nasal swab test. Test results will be available 1-2 days after the testing has been completed and will be sent directly to patients through the laboratory’s patient portal. There is no-out-of-pocket cost for the tests.

Registration is required. To register, click on this link and complete the HIPPA Compliant form: https://hipaa.jotform.com/220194931703149. Email all questions regarding the testing to: Covid@malibumedicalgroup.com.

For more details about COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, isolating and quarantining, and other information, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health webpage: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.