SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division arrested Burglary/Vandalism suspect, Douglas Irvin Kaufman, 56, and are seeking to identify any additional victims.

The LAPD reported on August 22 around 7:25 p.m., Kaufman was observed on CCTV walking up to a coffee shop located in the 2400 block of Federal Avenue while holding a large rock in his right hand.

He stopped in front of the locations walk-up window and threw a large rock through the window, reached in and attempted to remove the monitor on the counter. He was no successful and picked up the rock from the counter and threw it through the shattered window again causing additional damage to the window and monitor. He fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

During the investigation, detectives became aware of a commercial burglary/vandalism spree related to the Kaufman that started on August 22 and continued up until the vandalism that transpired on August 30.

The suspect committed a total of (12) crimes around the area of Pico Boulevard corridor, between the 8700-11000 block of Pico Blvd ranging from (6) vandalism and (6) burglary where he has been identified and connected to.

Kaufman was arrested by police officers on September 2 around 2:30 p.m. in the Los Angeles region, and the LAPD indicated he is homeless. He was arrested for 459 PC-Burglary and his bail was set at $285,000. He was also booked on a supplemental probation warrant.

Detectives believe Kaufman is responsible for additional burglaries/vandalisms that have gone unreported. In an attempt to identify additional unidentified victims, detectives are releasing the suspect’s photo and request that members of the community/businesses come forward with additional video connected to Kaufman.

Victims or anyone with additional details can contact detectives assigned to this investigation at (310) 444-1528. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.