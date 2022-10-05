WeHo Aquatic Center Swimming Pools At ARC Will Temporarily Close

Written By Donald Roberts

WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will temporarily close the West Hollywood Aquatic Center pools at the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park starting October 10. The closure is to complete final construction tasks for the newly opened swimming facilities. The contractor work is anticipated to take approximately three to four weeks to complete.

The city of West Hollywood reported in a press release that its contractors will commence work as soon as the pools are closed to complete final construction “punch list” items, which include: reworking tile in bathrooms, waterproofing corrections, installation of lane-line anchors, additional striping, and repairs to the drain structures in the pools. Such items and remaining fixes, additions, and/or changes are typical and often expected at the near-completion of construction projects.

All affected groups, aquatics classes, and program participants will be notified by the West Hollywood’s Recreation Services staff; the closure impacts open swim. Updates for reopening the pools will be posted when available at www.weho.org/pool.

For more details contact Cortez Jordan, West Hollywood’s Aquatics Supervisor, at (323) 848-6585 or at cjordan@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.