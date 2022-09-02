SHERMAN OAKS—A building that burned down last April has become a nuisance for many Sherman Oaks residents. Now they are demanding that their city officials step in and fix the matter.

According to residents the building located on the 5000 block of Ventura Boulevard between Noble and Kester avenues quickly turned into a meeting place for transients after the fire burned it down.

Jared Barboza, the president of the area’s homeowner’s association, told ABC7 in an interview, “This building continues to draw homeless transients, people who are scavenging, trying to find things of value in the building, and it’s really sad because this is a nice area.”

The location was supposed to be a new Kreation Juicery. According to the founder of the company, Marjan Sarshar, the location has always been problematic long before the fire burned it down. There were reports of people breaking into the property and that it was actually someone squatting in the building that caused it to burn down. Sarshar told CBS, “It’s been very devastating, heartbreaking,” she said. “I wish I could take this matter into my own hands and deal with it on my time.”

In a statement to ABC7 councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents Sherman Oaks, said, “Our office has been working diligently with the community for months to find a solution for that building that burned back in April … we have been working with the city attorney and LA Building and Safety on the next steps to address this issue … to hear that some members of that community are saying that we have not done anything at all is very disheartening and upsetting.”

Sarshar blames the city for delays in the permitting process to clean up the structure and address the homeless staying on her property.

The City’s Department of Building and Safety stated that Sarshar as been cited for code violations and is preparing a criminal complaint to get her to act.