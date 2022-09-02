WEST HOLLYWOOD—A West Hollywood chiropractor by the name of David Mottahedeh, 58, was arrested on August 24, after allegations of a sexual assault surfaced. Police announced Monday, August 29, that they are encouraging any other victims to come forward.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department stated that, “based on the nature of the allegation and Mr. Mottahedeh’s access to patients, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims.”

The assault was said to have occurred on July 14 at his office located at 8961 Sunset Boulevard.

Mottahedeh is out on a bond and is expected to return to court on September 15, 2022.

According to Mottahedeh’s lawyer, Lou Shapiro, Mottahedeh denies any allegation of sexual assault. “He loves his family and is happily married with 2-year-old twins, a boy and a girl,” Shapiro said. “He holds himself to the highest professional and ethical standards. He is presumed innocent and looks forward to vindicating his name and reputation through the legal process.”

Anyone who may have been a victim or who has any information is asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau 877-710-5273. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.