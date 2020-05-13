SHERMAN OAKS—Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Governor Gavin Newsom stated in a press conference that as soon as mid-late July retail stores, school, areas of hospitality and personal services will eventually open with limited and restricted access.

For others small businesses who are considered non-essential they have been ordered to keep their doors closed until further notice. In an interview with ABC 7 Monika Geisz owner of 9Round gym stated, “I think we should be allowed to open back up in June and help the community slowly get back to normal.” Owners have discussed the option of limiting their clientele to five at a time or by appointment only, but due to the high risk of further spreading the Coronavirus, many county officials have decided to hold off on these businesses.

President Trump did sign the CARES Act into law on March 27, 2020, which allocates $376 Billion towards American Workers and small business owners. If eligible, applicants would apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) bank loan.

Applicants can apply on a first come first serve basis. If approved some or all of the loan could be used for the business itself as well as for payroll.