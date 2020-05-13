HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Sunday, May 10, 21-year-old, rapper Nickalus Thompson who goes by, Nick Blixky was shot dead in Brooklyn, New York around 9:30 p.m. on 200 Winthrop Street. Detectives suspect that his death may be related to the murder of rapper, Pop Smoke that happened February 19 around 4:30 a.m. of this year in his Hollywood Hills home.

CNN reported that Blixky was discovered unconscious when 911 emergency responders arrived at the scene. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital. New York Police Department stated that gunshot wounds were found on the rapper’s torso and buttocks. The 21-year-old was planning on releasing his first mixtape June 3 called, “Different Timin.” Less than 24 hours after the promotion was posted, he was pronounced dead. Blixky produced a single, “Ride the Boat” released to the public four months ago that currently has 2.4 million views on YouTube.

An Instagram video was released of when the cops arrived and witnesses commented, “It look like he dead already. 7 times he got shot.” Pop Smoke and Thompson are both from Brooklyn, New York and had alleged disagreements on social media in the past. A YouTube user commented, “They beef till somebody gets killed damm shame” A Twitter user tweeted a meme captioned “when pop smoke see Nick in heaven” with a photo displaying two men staring each other down. Responses on the thread were laughing emoji faces. Another YouTuber commented May 11, “Blixky got smoked by Pop Smoke’s ghost yo.”

On February 19 Pop Smoke showcased his Hollywood Hills home address on social media when his AMIRI (designer brand) bags arrived and happened to show the rapper’s address. Additionally, a friend of his, that goes by, Mike D posted a picture on social media with the front of his home showing and the last three numbers of his address, “003” geotagged in Beverly Hills. The next morning, a home invasion happened around 4:30 a.m. caught by security cameras. Reports say he was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai.

New York Police department told Canyon News reporter that no arrests have been made yet surrounding Thompson’s death and the investigation is on-going.