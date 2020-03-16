CALIFORNIA- Governor Gavin Newsom called for the temporary closure of all bars and wineries throughout the state on March 15 due to the COVID-19 (Corona Virus).

Newsom asked that this suggestion be followed, as well as his suggestion of home isolation for everyone 65 and older due to the coronavirus. Newsom clarified that he is not ordering the shutdown but he expects his expectations to be upheld, and also reminded the public that if needed, he can use his authority to enforce the order. In regards to people 65 years or older having to isolate, Newsom stated these restrictions are due to the fact that they are the group most at-risk for the disease. Newsom also said all restaurants should reduce capacity by half and provide enough space social distancing, as well as informing the public that there would be no more hospital visits unless it was “end of life.”

Shortly after this announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had a press conference to announce that he had signed an order for all bars, gyms, and movie theaters in the city to close. Garcetti announced that restaurants would be for take out and drive thru only, closing off dine in areas for the public to avoid spreading the Corona Virus. These Los Angeles closings will be in effect at midnight, March 16 through March 31, with the possibility of being lifted or even extended, depending on the ongoing changes and findings.

Newsom said he called for these measures because the public must anticipate the rapid spread of COVID-19 and people need to think about those who are older, chronically ill, and homeless. He assured the public that while details were still being figured out, meals and medicines would continue to be delivered to seniors.

Six people in the state have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, officials say. The number of those confirmed to have been infected in the state rose to 338 Sunday, a 14 percent increase from the prior day.