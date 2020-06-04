SACRAMENTO— A Californian photographer was charged Tuesday, June 2 by the Sacramento FBI for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Jonathan Thornton, owner of Thornton Photography Studio in Stockton, states on his professional website that he works with BBR Studios and the National Modeling Showcase as an independent photographer. He currently resides in the Baldwin Park area of Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old was arrested for the production of explicit photos taken of a seven-year-old girl taking part in sexual conduct. The court case states that Thornton used the dark web to post the images from April to June 2020.

The investigation is being held by the FBI and being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mira Chernick. The case is being handled through the Eastern District of California. In a press released by the District on June 3, it states if convicted, Thornton can serve a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison with a 30-year maximum and a fine of $250,000.

In the release they stated the case as of now is only allegations:

“The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The case was brought out in part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in 2006 to help fight child abuse and exploitation. The program was created by the Department of Justice.

There has yet to be a trial date released.