SAN FRANCISCO — A potentially revolutionary initiative to make public transportation from one side of California to the other a reality may be in serious jeopardy, due to disagreements on how to fund it.

The California High-Speed Rail (CHSR) system would be able to take travelers from Northern California to Southern California in less than three hours, and while the idea is bold, it seems to be too bold on the costs, as members of the Assembly in the California State Legislature refuse to give into the demands of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, who want more funding for the project.

One lawmaker, Jim Frazier, a Democrat, is an extremely vocal critic of the project, specifically taking aim at the California High-Speed Rail Authority, calling the project “embarrassing,” and having “lost all confidence” in the group to do the job.

Frazier was joined by Speaker of the Assembly, Democrat Anthony Rendon, and 63 of the 80 members of the Assembly to reject the CHSR Authority’s plan to start building the Central Valley segment of the rail system, even though they plan to go ahead with that portion of the project, regardless of the assembly vote.

Construction in the Central Valley for the rail system already started in 2015, as the CHSR Authority began going to work on a few dozen construction sites in the area, but their funding may begin to dry up due to lack of funding (in part because of COVID-19), along with the state Legislature refusing to fund it any further, for the time being.

At the moment, the most notable allies that the CHSR Authority have left among politicians are Governor Gavin Newson, the former Mayor of San Francisco, and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego, who has recently become skeptical of the project.

Newsom has taken a more pragmatic tone on the project, but remains generally optimistic that it will move forward.