CALIFORNIA—California residents are paying more at the pump this week. As of Friday, September 30, some gas stations were charging upwards of $7.00 per gallon which is a price surge of nearly $2.00 per gallon of gasoline.





On October 3, the gas prices below were taken directly from the webpage of the Chevron on 1107 North La Cienega Boulevard, in West Hollywood.

Prices were updated 24+ hours ago.

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

$6.96 $7.16 $7.36 $7.10



Gas Prices on the same day at the Shell gas station on 8020 Santa Monica Boulevard, in West Hollywood.

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

$6.30 $6.50 $6.60 $6.30



The Shell station on Peninsula Drive in Westwood advertises regular gas for $6.01 a gallon. The prices listed below are from the 76 Station on 9460 W. Olympic Boulevard in Beverly Hills.



Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

$7.19 $7.39 $7.39 $7.30



According to the U.S. Energy Information Association, the increase in gas prices is caused from when the available supply does not meet the demand.

The U.S. currently has oil in reserve. Gas prices in other states, still low, but not in California.

The United States has seen the highest prices for gasoline in history during Biden’s presidency. Some states are still racking up the savings. Alabama and Florida are still getting a break at the pump, seeing gas prices as low a $2.17-$3.00 a gallon.



On September 30, California Governor, Gavin Newsom made the following statement. Full text may be found on his webpage.

“Crude oil prices are down but oil and gas companies have jacked up prices at the pump in California. This doesn’t add up,” said Governor Newsom. “We’re not going to stand by while greedy oil companies fleece Californians. Instead, I’m calling for a windfall tax to ensure excess oil profits go back to help millions of Californians who are getting ripped off.”



On August 27, Newsom announced his plan to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035.



In April 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) sold 950,000 barrels of oil to China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Company Ltd. (UNIPEC), which is China’s largest trading company and one of the world’s leading trading supply companies.



In July 2022, the DOE sold an additional 950,000 barrels to China for approximately $119 a barrel equaling $113 million.