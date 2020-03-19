SANTA MONICA—A Caltrans driver was injured in a rear-end collision that transpired on the 10 freeway Wednesday, March 18.

The Caltrans driver’s truck was rear-ended during a sweeping operation on the Westbound 10 (Santa Monica) Freeway near 20th street at about 10:00 a.m.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that his condition is unknown. There also wasn’t any information about the other driver.

This case is under investigation.

Canyon News reached out to CHP for more information but could not be reached before print.