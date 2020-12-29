MALIBU—On Monday, December 28, the city Of Malibu Emergency Services announced that overnight closures were to be expected on the first week of January 2021.

The Caltrans project will take place between 7 p.m. thru 6 a.m. at the McClure Tunnel and near by ramps.

The project will upgrade the tunnel’s lighting system in addition to queue warning systems along the Santa Monica Freeway (I-10) and the state route PCH 1 located in Santa Monica. The project is expected to last until spring 2021.

The work zone will span across one mile from Lincoln Boulevard to the I-10 to the Broadway pedestrian crossing on PCH. Overnight closures of the McClure tunnel and nearby ramps will occur during the construction.

The project will include the following:

• Crews will upgrade the lighting system in the McClure tunnel to LED lighting to increase visibility.

• A queue warning system, the first in Los Angeles county, will be installed on Westbound 1-10 to provide automatic, real time alerts of motorist when queue accumulate at the McClure tunnel.

• The project will also install a speed feedback sign, high friction surface treatment, to the pavement inside the tunnel, and upgrade the overhead signage within the project

Construction will take place the first week of January. Overnight full closures of the McClure tunnel will facilitate as a full closure. Ramp closures within this time frame will transpire overnight between 7 p.m. thru 6 p.m.

The project is weather permitting and those driving are advised to seek alternative routes while work is being completed.

Motorists have the option to view current traffic closures. Residents and local businesses near the freeway are expected to anticipate noise, vibrations, and dust associated with the project.