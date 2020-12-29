SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, December 26, around 8:20 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to an ongoing residential burglary, which included a several suspects.

The call insinuated that residents were inside during the home at the time of the burglary, which transpired in the 2400 block of 26th Street. Upon arrival, officers detected a vehicle fleeing the region at a high rate of speed. Police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it did not yield and a short pursuit occurred.

According to Cornell, “A traffic stop of a vehicle and detention of its occupants is a seizure for Fourth Amendment purposes. A routine traffic stop is justified if the police officer has a reasonable suspicion that the occupant is unlicensed or the vehicle is unregistered.”

The suspects fled and deserted their vehicle in a residential neighborhood around 11th Street and Michigan Avenue. A perimeter was established, and a search was conducted. One suspect was immediately taken into custody, while two others were found nearby.

A traffic collision occurred between two police vehicles at 11th Street and Pico Boulevard. Two officers sustained injuries and were transported to UCLA-Westwood with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. A total of three suspects were arrested for residential burglary, a first-degree offense under California Penal Code Section 460.

First degree burglary could result in felony (formal) probation, between 2 to 6 years in state prison and a fine up to $10,000. A felony second-degree burglary conviction could result in probation,16 months, 2 years or 3 years in county jail and a fine up to $10,000.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking anyone with information to the incident to contact them at 310-458-8451.