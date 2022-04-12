MALIBU—On March 15, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors presented a plan to place additional male juvenile offenders at Camp Kilpatrick. The Malibu City Council, and residents from Santa Clarita spoke in opposition to the proposal as of April 10, where the LA Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of the move. Juvenile offenders will be accepted starting as soon as May 1.

City officials reminded the community they could not choose who may or may not be incarcerated in their local prisons. Opponents argued that Nidorf Hall located in Sylmar would be suitable for the youth. The 110-year-old facility has doubled its incarcerated juveniles.

The transition and placing of juvenile delinquents results months after California Governor Gavin Newsom decided to close other juvenile detention facilities in the region.

Campus Kilpatrick Correctional Center opened its doors in July 2017, making it one of the newest juvenile facilities in the region. Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Sheila Kuehl mentioned the need for juvenile facilities to offer more rehabilitation and “age-appropriate treatment.” Video below includes thoughts from those about housing youth in the juvenile facility.