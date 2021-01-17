UNITED STATES−On Thursday, January 14, Canyon-News was able to find actual video footage of known activist and agitator John Sullivan actively participating, inciting, and then on live television interviews publicly admitting to his actions on January 6 at the Capitol building.

John Sullivan, is the founder of Insurgents USA, an organizer for Black Lives Matter, and the voice on the video circulating on social media which depicts the protests and riots that transpired at the Capitol. The event at the Capitol lead to the death of San Diego’s Ashli Babbitt.

On Friday, January 8, John Earl Sullivan, 26, of Tooele County in Provo, Utah, was taken into custody and arrested for his part in the rioting at the Capitol on January 6, in Washington DC.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/page/file/1354781/download

Sullivan has been charged with:

One count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or area without lawful authority.

One count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

One Count of interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder

Reporter and conservative activist, Jack Posobiec reveals what happens in Washington DC the night of the riots, and that night, President Trump was briefed on information obtained about John Sullivan.

President Trump has received a brief from top security officials. Sullivan reportedly has ties with Antifa as well as Black Lives Matter, and may not have acted alone, Posobiec states in his video.

BREAKING: Trump receiving brief on rioter John Sullivan https://t.co/2C4jKcMgLv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2021

John Earle Sullivan, born July 18, 1994, has a record of instigating protest and riots in the past. On July 13, 2020, Sullivan was reportedly charged with rioting and criminal mischief by local law enforcement in Provo, Utah. Sullivan’s charges are in connection to his criminal activities at a June 30, 2020, protest in which a civilian was shot and injured. The most recent information indicates this case is still pending.

This video is of John Sullivan inciting the crowd near the Capitol building on January 6.

Canyon-News found this video readily available on Twitter on January 14. It was not censored or taken down. Sullivan is shown equipped with a microphone. He can be clearly heard riling the crowd as he says,

“We about to burn this s*** down. We got to rip Trump out of office…f***ing, pull him out of that s***. We ain’t waiting until the next election. We about to go get them, mother******.”

He was arrested just about a week after posting video footage of himself inciting the crowd, and making the speech captured in the video.

Sullivan interviewed with Chris Hayes of MSNBC and Anderson Cooper of CNN, on the same night of the January 6 storm on the Capitol building, admitting to his part in the Capitol riots.

He was reportedly the one who was filming the graphic video of the moments leading up to the death of a 14-year Air Force Veteran from San Diego, Ashli Babbitt.