UNITED STATES−Court documentation filed on Tuesday, February 16, indicates that CNN and NBC each paid John Sullivan of Insurgence USA $35,000 each for video footage of the Capitol riots on January 6.

The DOJ has copies of the automated check transaction from NBC, a Non-Exclusive License Agreement between CNN and John Sullivan, and more documentation that reveals that Left/Right LLC also paid Sullivan $5,000, and ABC paid an additional $2,500.

On Thursday, January 14, Canyon-News found actual video footage of known activist and agitator John Sullivan from Utah, actively participating, inciting, and then on live television interviews publicly admitting to his actions regarding the January 6 riots that transpired at the Capitol building.

John Sullivan is the founder of Insurgents USA, an organizer for Black Lives Matter, and the voice on the video circulating on social media which depicts the protests and riots that transpired at the Capitol. The event at the Capitol led to the death of San Diego’s Ashli Babbitt.

On Friday, January 8, John Earl Sullivan, 26, was taken into custody and arrested for his part in the rioting at the Capitol on January 6, in Washington DC.

Sullivan reportedly has federal charges against him. The information quoted below was taken directly from a complaint listed by the Department of Justice:

“John Earle Sullivan was charged by complaint with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder. The defendant was arrested today in Utah. “

“The Complaint alleges that during the events at the U.S. Capitol, Sullivan, wearing a ballistics vest and gas mask, entered the U.S. Capitol through a window that had been broken out, pushing past U.S. Capitol Police once inside.”

“The Complaint also alleges that Sullivan admits to filming and being depicted in video footage that shows him present, outside of the Speaker’s Lobby within the U.S. Capitol, at the shooting of a woman by a U.S. Capitol Police officer.”

BREAKING: CNN’s Jade Sacker penetrating the Capitol with a member of BLM/Antifa cheering, “We did it!” And then asking her conspirator if he was filming, he said he’d delete it, he lied. CNN was in on it. pic.twitter.com/FVhotiAwcP — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2021

According to Epoch Times, Judge Merriweather disregarded the standing condition of John Sullivan’s bail. “Magistrate Judge Daphne Oberg of the United States District Court for the District of Utah ordered Sullivan remain off social media before his pre-trial and be put under strict internet monitoring. She also said that any violation of the bail conditions would, not be taken lightly.”

This video is of Sullivan one month ago, reiterating that he was only there to record:

Sullivan reportedly bought a smartphone and attempted to access Twitter and Facebook with his device.

Judge Merriweather did reportedly express her concerns over Sullivan violating his court order but indicated she did not feel that Sullivan posed a danger to his community.