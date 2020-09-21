BRENTWOOD—Firefighters fought to extinguish a one-half acre brush fire in the Brentwood area of the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday, September 19, at around 9:30 p.m. The fire has been named the “Capri Fire.”

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department first responded to the fire at around 6:40 p.m. A total of 81 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, including four LAFD helicopters and one Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter and three hand crews in Automatic Aid fully contained and extinguished the “stubborn” fire.

The “medium-to-heavy” fire burned near the Sullivan Fire Road in Rustic Canyon in the vicinity of Murphy Ranch. It was characterized by LAFD as “rugged and remote terrain.”

Several hikers in the nearby area were stranded by the blaze. LAFD ground crews took the hikers to safety — no one was injured, according to Brian Humphrey of LAFD. No structures were threatened or damaged by the fire, and there was no need for evacuation procedures. The LAFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.