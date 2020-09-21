PACIFIC PALISADES—The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is accepting applications for “alternate” Area and At-large representative positions. Applications are due by October 18, the PPCC announced.

With the election for new councilmembers already over — results are expected to be released on Thursday, September 24. Up to two alternate representatives (1st and 2nd alternates) will be chosen for each seat. Palisidians have the chance to run for 1st or 2nd Alternate representative positions or both.

While primary representatives are elected by the community, “alternate representatives must apply and are elected by the Board.” There are eight primary Area representatives and one At-large representative on the PPCC Board of Directors.

The PPCC emphasized in the announcement that applicants for alternate Area representative must live within the specified boundaries of the area for which they are applying; this area is defined by a map on the PPCC’s website.

Alternate At-large representative must either live, own property or run a business within Pacific Palisades, according to the PPCC.

All applicants must submit a statement indicating which position they are applying for, and their “positions on issues the applicants believe are of importance to the community or the applicant’s Area.”

Applications will be reviewed by a committee of three past Chairs of the Council (the “3 Chairs Committee”) and applicants may be interviewed virtually. The Committee will then nominate candidates for the positions, who are elected by the Board (likely at the October 22 PPCC meeting), according to the PPCC.

Residents of Pacific Palisades who want to submit an application must do so via email to info@pacpalicc.org by 5 p.m. on October 18.