WEST HOLLYWOOD—Two vehicles crushed into a group of protesters in Hollywood demanding justice for Breonna Taylor at night on Thursday, September 24. At least one person was injured by the attack.

On the evening of September 24 at about 7:00 p.m., a group of more than 300 people gathered at Hollywood Forever Cemetery where they started marching through Hollywood. While the Los Angeles Police Department evaluated the protest “largely peaceful,” there were cases of violence including hit and run.

At 8:54 p.m., a blue pick-up Ford truck passed near a group of protesters marching at the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard. LAPD said that shortly after 9:00 p.m., the truck went into the crowd and became involved in an altercation. The driver of the truck struggled to get away from the situation, and he attacked one of the protesters standing in the street. The driver pulled over soon, surrendered to the police, and then was taken into custody.

“The man attacked was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” said LAPD.

Around 9:30 p.m., a white Prius drove through the crowd near Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards and then immediately sped up. A black pick-up truck leading the protests pulled up in front of the Prius and forced it to stop in the crowd. The driver of the Prius backed up, but then hit a green Mustang, which was also participating in the protest.

People began attacking the Prius’s windows and doors, and drivers of the black truck and the green Mustang attempted to extract the driver of the Prius from his vehicle. The driver was successfully freed from the scene, according to LAPD. Police have already identified the motorists, and no injuries have been reported in the second incident.

Multiple surveillance of the car crash was captured by witnesses and posted on social media.

The protest was organized to decry the announcement on September 23 that Louisville police officers are not going to be prosecuted for killing Breonna Taylor. Only one of the three officers, Brett Hankison, was charged for allegedly firing multiple times in her apartment building.

LAPD told Canyon News on September 25 that there are no updates including the victim’s condition since the press release was published.