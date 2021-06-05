MALIBU—According to the California Highway Patrol, a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday, June 3 around 4 p.m. involving 3 automobiles on Malibu Canyon Road.

The incident caused both lanes of Malibu Canyon Road near the tunnel entrance to close while police investigators tried to determine the cause of the accident.

One of the victims was transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, according to reports from Officer, Weston Haver of the West Valley California Highway Patrol.

No other information on the condition of the drivers or passengers involved in the crash has been released.

Officer Haver said the collision remains under investigation. Traffic lanes reopened 45 minutes after the collision.