LOS FELIZ — Police responded to an incident involving a car that crashed into a business at Hollywood Blvd. and Alexandria Ave. at 7:28 p.m. on Friday, February 25.

A video posted to Citizen app shows what appears to be an abandoned white SUV that has crashed into the front of a grocery store. No further information is known at this time, about the driver or the events leading up prior to the incident.

Canyon News has reached out to LAPD to find out more information. Canyon News will be updating this story as information comes in.