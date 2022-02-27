HOLLYWOOD HILLS — LAPD has confirmed that a woman was abducted on North McCadden Place and Santa Monica Boulevard around 9:11 a.m., Friday, February 25. Police are searching for the suspect last seen wearing a gray jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans, and driving a vehicle with a temporary license plate of BM97F34.

Police have described the missing woman as a 20 to 30-year-old Black woman with black hair and last seen wearing a pink jacket and black Nike sweatpants. The incident reported at 9:11 a.m. states that the suspect forced the woman into his vehicle and fled. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling northbound along North McCadden Place.

Please call the police department with any additional information.

Canyon News will be updating this story as information comes in.