UNITED STATES—Author Carla Malden will discuss her new YA novel Shine Until Tomorrow, set in San Francisco’s 1967 “Summer of Love,” in a virtual event hosted by Diesel Bookstore in Brentwood on March 10 – 6:30 to 7:30pm. Film critic Stephen Farber, former president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, will moderate the free event and tie dye is optional.

For more information and to register to attend go Diesel Bookstores’ Event Calendar.

Shine Until Tomorrow is a timely novel that provides much needed uplift to all audiences — from young readers carrying on the activist torch of the late ‘60s through older readers who know the era and especially the iconic music well. The book is a coming of age story about self discovery in a time of social unrest.

The novel follows Mari Caldwell, a troubled teenage protagonist from present-day San Francisco, back to the Haight Ashbury hippie era. It tells the story of a girl obsessed with the future who must visit the past to learn to live in the present.

Following a fight with her mother, Mari runs away and wakes up in the epicenter of the Summer of Love. She makes friends with the would-be rock band, meets the grandfather she never knew, and falls in love. In spite of herself, Mari discovers that love changes everything. It even changes her.

In addition to the book, the lively discussion will also include stories about growing up, and working, in Hollywood. Carla Malden, who is based in Los Angeles, is the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Karl Malden. Malden will share memories of life with her actor father, especially her set visits in the Bay area while Karl Malden shot the popular TV series The Streets of San Francisco, which co-starred a young Michael Douglas.

For more information about Malden, visit www.carlamalden.com.

To attend the free virtual conversation on March 10, visit: https://www.dieselbookstore.com/event/carla-malden-discusses-shine-until-tomorrow