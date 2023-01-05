WESTWOOD—Five windows of a Carvel Ice cream shop located in Westwood were shattered by vandals on Sunday, January 1. The store’s cash register containing less than $200 was also taken during the process.

The business’s owner, Steve Winick, discovered the damage that had been done to his shop through a friend who sent him images of the shattered windows.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crime. In months prior, the property owner removed security cameras and according to the store operator, were never replaced.

Winick set up a Go Fund Me account to help cover his $5,000 deductable for the damage. The page has fundraised a total of $1,804 of the goal.

On January 3, Armando Chavez, who works at a window company offered to help Winick replace his shop’s windows and clean up after hearing initial reports of the crime. Winick offered free ice cream to Chavez and his 500 employees as a thank you for the gesture.

There have been three other businesses near Carvel Ice Cream that have been subjected to similar crimes in recent months. It is unknown if the crimes are related.

Canyon News reached out to Winick for a statement but did not hear back before print.