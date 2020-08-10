SANTA MONICA — Cayton Children’s Museum will be reopening August 26 for an outdoor creative arts program for children and their families.

“Cayton Children’s Museum at Santa Monica Place is bringing the museum outdoors with ‘Cayton Creators’ Outdoor Community Program,” Cayton Children’s Museum wrote in a statement.

The program will be offered every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning August 26. The free outdoor creative arts will be located on outside Cayton Children’s Museum, located at 395 Santa Monica Place.

Cayton Creators, the name of the program, is described as a mobile museum that has been created by the museum to “[offer] communities access to the creative arts and values-based learning during the pandemic, and beyond.”

The ‘mobile museum’ will focus on visual, performance, and communal artmaking to “bring the organizations social impact vision to life” for children up to age 10 and their families.

The program is free to the public, but requires advanced online registration which can be found at caytonmuseum.org. As the program progresses, Cayton Children’s Museum plans to expand throughout greater Los Angeles and partner with local non-profits and community-based organization.

The museum also aims to address the impacts of COVID-19 for low-income children with pop-up programs “in outdoor spaces with a goal of reducing the impact that social and academic disruption has had on children and youth in low-income communities.”

Cayton Children’s Museum also issued a request for organizations interested in partnering with Cayton Creators to email the Senior Director of Prgrams, Jami Johnson, at outreach@caytonmuseum.org.

For more information on Cayton Children’s Museum visit their website at caytonmuseum.org.