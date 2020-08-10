MALIBU—”America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell, 60, went through surgery following an accidental fall from an electric bicycle on Saturday, August 8. Cowell was in process of testing out a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home with his family present.

The entertainment guru had his partner Lauren Silverman and his six-year-old son Eric were with him when the fall occurred. He was taken immediately to the hospital, where the surgery lasted approximately five hours on Saturday night.

“He landed on his back when he fell from the bike. The injuries are bad but he’s also been told he was lucky,” a source told PEOPLE magazine. “It was a five-hour surgery and he had to have a number of fusion and metal rod put into his back.”

Cowell is known for being a judge on several shows including “Britain’s Got Talent,” “American Idol” and “The X-Factor.” He was originally set to return to shoot “America’s Got Talent’s” first live show following a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic this upcoming Tuesday, August 11. The current judges for the upcoming season judge Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mendel and Sofia Vergara. Cowell created the series which has been airing for 15 seasons. AGT’s 15th anniversary was on August 4, which was Simon Cowell’s last post before the accident:

English broadcaster and writer Piers Morgan posted on Instagram in regards to Simon Cowell’s health wishing him a “successful operation and a full & speedy recovery.”

Morgan had been one of the judges for six seasons on series until he voluntarily left the show.