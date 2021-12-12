SANTA MONICA—A 30-year-old man was charged for suspicion of contacting a minor for sexual offense and meeting a minor for lewd purposes after he spoke to an undercover person posing as a 14-year-old girl on Tuesday, December 7.

Allegedly, Fernando Dominguez used an online chat room to express that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with the undercover person disguised as a minor. A meeting was set up between the two for December 5 at the Santa Monica Place Mall. The two had been chatting since March of this year.

The organization responsible for the undercover operation that lead to Dominguez’s arrest was CC Unit. CC Unit is dedicated to protect children from predators by catching the predators and raising awareness in the community.

CC Unit tried interviewing Dominguez after he was confronted but turned away evading any of their questions. The Unit gave the chat transcripts and YouTube link to police officers.

According to Santa Monica Police Department’s Lt. Rudy Flores, CC Unit livestreamed the operation on their YouTube channel.

Dominguez was arrested by police officers on Colorado Avenue and 4th Street. His bail is set at $80,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for the 21 of December at the LAX Superior Court.