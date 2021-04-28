UNITED STATES—Although the COVID-19 Pandemic isn’t over, that doesn’t mean every big event is canceled in 2021. Indeed, as more people get vaccinated, many national and international festivities are planning to re-open this year. While there will be new safety protocols at all of these events, they should provide a sense of “normalcy” in this chaotic age. Here are a few of the most prominent national events you can still enjoy in 2021.

Five National Events That are Ready to Launch In 2021

Thundering Thoroughbreds! The Kentucky Derby Is On!

Get your julep tins ready, because the Kentucky Derby is gearing up for a spectacular horse race in 2021. From April 24th till May 1st, Louisville will allow guests to celebrate the 147th running of this historic competition.

However, not everyone will be allowed to sit in Churchill Downs this year. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Kentucky Derby will only allow a max of 50 percent attendance at 2021’s race. Kentucky Derby organizers have also installed numerous air purifiers throughout Churchill Downs for extra protection. While this might change the crowded, tailgating vibe it will mean less Derby traffic and fewer tourist accidents en route.

You can find out more about the Kentucky Derby’s safety protocols on this official post. Anyone interested in going to this race in 2021 must purchase a ticket on the Derby’s official website.

The US Open 2021 Is “Serving” Up Some Fun

Tennis fans, rejoice! The US Open 2021 is “set” to run between August 30th – September 12th at New York’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. According to the US Open’s website, staff will be working with medical and government officials to ensure the safety of their guests. Event organizers say they will release more specific guidelines as these tennis games get closer.

For now, anyone who wants to attend the US Open 2021 can easily purchase tickets on the game’s official website. There are now both individual and package ticket deals available for tourists. Be sure to visit www.usopen.org for more details on prices and seating capacity.

Cut Down on Those COVID Calories — The Boston Marathon is Back

On October 11th, 2021, 20,000 pre-qualified athletes are set to run the grueling 26-plus miles in the famed Boston Marathon. While that number may seem like a lot, it’s significantly down from previous years. For extra peace of mind, the Boston Marathon also asks every participant to submit two negative COVID-19 screenings shortly before race day. City authorities believe all of these preventative measures will ensure runners have a blast in this burst through Beantown.

Participants and visitors could find more info on the 2021 Boston Marathon on www.baa.org.

A Conflagration Celebration — The Burning Man

Since the 1980s, the Burning Man Festival has drawn people of all stripes to the Black Rock Desert for a few days of fun, fire, and self-expression. Currently, this artistic event is slated to take place from August 30th through September 6th, 2021. However, the organizers of Burning Man say this year’s event is subject to change depending on the latest health guidelines. There are also rumors that the Burning Man will require all guests to get a COVID-19 vaccine beforehand.

For the latest news on this year’s Burning Man festivities, you should keep up-to-date on the festival’s official webpage.

Will There Be Crowds in NYC This New Year’s Eve?

OK, we’ll admit: there’s no official word whether the famous ball drop will take place at NYC’s New Year’s Eve party. However, authorities in the Big Apple have yet to ban this year’s festival. Indeed, on Times Square’s official website, local leaders say they haven’t ruled out a New Year’s event this year.

But before you book your hotel room in Manhattan, we’d recommend waiting till the city government gives the all-clear for 2021’s New Year’s festivities. Hopefully, as more people get vaccinated, the Empire State will find a way to make entering 2022 a bit more “normal.”