HOLLYWOOD- Swifties were in paradise when they saw a glimpse of Taylor Swift on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.the pop star was seen entering the Black Whale.Last weekend Taylor went to the wedding of her producer friend Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley.Antonoff, whose family has a home in Beach Haven, LBI, and Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, chose the popular Black Whale pub in town for his rehearsal dinner Friday, August 18, after an initial flirtation with the favorite, the Holiday Snack Bar. Fans were swarming the pub as word got out that Swift was going to attend and forced police to shut down the street in front, with hundreds shouting, “Taylor, Taylor, Taylor!” to the superstar, fresh off her Eras tour, entered with Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

Additional celebrities, including singer Lana Del Rey, were seen waving from the balcony beforethe curtains were drawn about 8:45 p.m. MacDowel, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were also in attendance according to published reports. The streets were swarmed with fans who waited into the night until Swift exited, shouting and cheering and proclaiming their utter shock at having Taylor so close. Swift was seen entering the wedding venue, carrying a glass of white wine and wearing a breezy baby blue, mid-lenth lace applique dress with a thin-strapped corset top by Erdem.Police were doing their best to keep the crowd at a distance. The wedding, which additional celebs Billy Joel, Cara Delevingue, and Ryan Reynolds were rumored to be attending, was held Saturday, August 19th at another nearby Beach Haven restaurant, Parker’s Garage, with the reception at yet another restaurant , Bird & Betty’s. Antonoff, the lead singer of the band Bleachers, has collaborated with Swift on several songs. He was also the singer and guitarist in the band Fun currently in hiatus. Qualley appeared in the Leftovers TV series and the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Some rumors had Bruce Springsteen on the guest list, though so soon after his canceling of two shows in Philadelphia last week due to illness, any public appearance by the Boss would be extremely controversial. Swift for the rehearsal dinner, wore a black scallop lace top and matching skirt. Swift loves the Jersey shore, a native of the Reading area, she spent her summers with her family in Stone Harbor until she was 14 and she performed at the Coffee Talk there as a teenager. Long Beach Island has its share of celebrities, some of the houses there are multi millions of dollars.

The celebrity universe landed in Ocean County this past weekend, meanwhile in nearby Forked River, the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” filmed at the Waterfront restaurant. All the housewives wanted to meet Taylor, so they actually did a video on TikTok The Waterfront is a beautiful venue, no wonder the cast was there.Views are so amazing.

Rose’s Scoop: Can’t believe that Labor Day weekend is soon approaching us. This is the last weekend of August, where did the time go? A three day weekend is the perfect opportunity to bid farewell to summer. While we are sad for summer to end, Labor Day gives us a chance to celebrate with one last hurrah. It’s never too soon to start planning an amazing Labor Day getaway. If you are in the Golden State, San Francisco Beach is popular. Monterey has beautiful beaches, natural and cultural attractions, and a famous aquarium. What truly makes it special is that it hosts the annual Monterey County Fair every year over Labor Day. The event features family entertainment, fun-fair rides, carnival games, food, live music and entertainment, and an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of Monterrey. Don’t forget the beaches, Asliomar Beach, neighboring Carmel-by-the-Sea,17-Mile Drive, and Pebble Beach.