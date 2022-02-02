HOLLYWOOD—When you are a celebrity-the public gets a specific image of a famous person imprinted in their minds and when they change anything or simply age it can be a total shock to the world.

There are many reasons a celebrity becomes unrecognizable. Sometimes, its cosmetic surgery-nose jobs, lip injections, face-lifts, jaw implants, chin reductions. Other celebrities have lost so much weight it changes their face and body drastically. Other times, they put on unwanted pounds. There are also those like Billie Ellish who completely revamp their look for an epic transformation. And then, of course, there are those who gain a ton of weight, that are totally unrecognizable.

Bridget Fonda hit the headlines last week after she was photographed out in public for the first time in more than a decade. The 58-year-old former actress-who quit Hollywood in 2002 and hasn’t walked a red carpet since 2010-looked unrecognizable as she ran errands in Los Angeles. Once revered as one of the most glamorous women of the 1990s. Fonda opted to keep things casual during her recent outing, donning comfortable clothed and going make-up free.

Her laid-back look sparked an online frenzy. Fonda has proven that even the most glamorous stars change over the years, and she joins a growing number of former pinups who are defiantly owning their age and prioritizing personal comfort over public expectations. Other 80s and 90s heartthrobs, however have taken a different route- sparking speculation they’ve received cosmetic enhancements in a bid to fend off the aging process.

Kelly McGillis set pulses racing opposite Tom Cruise in the 1986 action flick “Top Gun,” now the 64-year-old won’t be reprising her role as contactor Charlie Blackwood in the forthcoming sequel. A few years ago, the actress told a news outlet she was never contacted about the upcoming installment-chalking the snub up to her looks.

“They didn’t and nor do I think they would ever. I mean, I’m old and I’m fat and I look age appropriate for what my age is,” McGillis stated. Actor Matthew Perry, 52, appears comfortable in his own skin. While some male stars in their 50s-including Mark Wahlberg-spend hours maintaining their buffed, ripped physiques, Perry is no gym junkie. The star also doesn’t feel the need to get dressed up for the paparazzi, frequently dressing in sweatpants, bad hair while out in the public eye.

After the erotic-movie, “9 ½ Weeks,” steamed up the screens in the 80s, Mickey Rourke became a heartthrob. His boyish good-looks, Rourke was also a boxer who boasted a fit physique. The star,69, was forced to go under the knife for repair facial injuries sustained in the ring and admits he was unimpressed with the results. He also admitted having botched facial surgeries in the 2000s. We still love Mickey. Tom Cruise prompted speculations that he had treated himself to facial fillers where he was pictured out at a baseball game in October last year. The 59-year-old looked a little unrecognizable. Who could forget about

Alec Baldwin, he went from a tan, shirtless and stud-muffin in 1990’s “Miami Blues” to bedraggled by a string of controversies, most recently over a shooting on the set of the low-budget film “Rust.” Baldwin, the leader of hot Baldwin brothers, was once the hot leading man in romantic films such as “The Marrying Man” in 1991 and “Prelude to a Kiss,” in 1992. He was a silver fox in “It’s Complicated,” and showed off his comedic talent on “SNL” and “30 Rock.”

The 63-year-oldnactor recently appeared exhausted and scruffy as he surrendered his phone, which is believed to contain information about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. Last but not least, actress Heather Locklear, the soap opera queen, 60, was the fresh-faced beauty in “Dynasty.” Locklear became a household name in “Melrose Place” in the 90s.

While she kept a low profile in recent years, she popped back up in the Lifetime flick “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” in 2021. The comeback role showed Locklear with an unrecognizable face and a new paycheck. Prior to that she was seen in Tyler Perry “Too Close To Home,” from 2016 to 2017 on TLC.

Rose’s Scoop: Pam and Tommy on Hulu is a fun sometimes zany romp, out on February 2.