LOS FELIZ—Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump, 61, fell off of her horse at the Paddock Riding Club in Los Feliz on Sunday, January 30. While riding, her horse spooked and started bucking, throwing her over its head and on to her back, TMZ first reported. Vanderpump was transported to a local hospital where she was met by her husband, Ken Todd.

Vanderpump, an avid equestrian for years, has owned the horse for six years. Something scared her horse causing it to buck, sending the reality star over its head and onto the ground in the riding ring. She experienced a lot of pain and taken to the hospital via ambulance, an eyewitness noted. She broke her leg in two places just above her ankle and bruised her back. She will undergo surgery and should make a full recovery once healed.

Lisa Vanderpump starred on the Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for nine seasons before leaving the reality series in 2019. She currently appears on the reality series “Vanderpump Rules” which recently wrapped up its ninth season.