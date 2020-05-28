WESTWOOD—The Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 1218 Glendon Avenue in Westwood is the resting place for some of Hollywood’s most famous late stars and have exclusive plots for the right price.

In 2019, an ad was posted in the Los Angeles Times by a man named John Thill, 66, that read “be buried adjacent to Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner.” The original listing price for “the last prominent bench estate,” according to Thill, started at $790,000. The cost of the burial area has dropped to $745,000, with Thill hoping to make a profit.

John originally purchased the plot with intentions to be buried next to Marilyn Monroe. He is married and lives in Florida, the current owner says the plot lost some of its appeal. The star-adjacent bench estate is available at a six figure price, with an actual bench next to the space to acommodate four people.

In 2017, when ‘Playboy’ Founder Hugh Hefner died at the age of 91, he was buried next to Marilyn Monroe’s crypt. This is where he requested to spend eternity after purchasing the L.A. crypt for $75,000 in 1992. The two side-by-side crypts can often be seen adorned by red-lipstick-stained kisses of adoring fans.

The cemetery has been used for burials since the 1880s and in 1905 was established as “Sunset Cemetery.” Along with Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner, many more big name celebrities permanently reside in the two and a half acre plot of land including, Kirk Douglas, Farrah Fawcett, Rodney Dangerfield, Eva Gabor, Florence Henderson, Dean Martin and Wayne Rogers.

Other plots in the cemetery are much less expensive and are offered at the $200,000 – $300,000 range, or less. The plot being sold by Thill is located only several feet from the most visited celebrities in the cemetery.

For more information about the Memorial Park and Mortuary, visit to pbwvmortuary.com.