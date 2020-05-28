SANTA MONICA—Snap Inc., American camera and social media company, announced on Thursday, May 28 that they will stream its Snap Partner Summit on June 11. The event was originally set to take place in early April but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

The virtual event will feature the new products and announce partnerships around Snap’s augmented reality offerings, developer and creator ecosystems, and more. Breakout sessions will go in depth on these subjects at the end of the keynote. Snap Inc. states that the partners have expanded to incorporate publishers, storytellers, tech entrepreneurs, augmented reality creators and brands.

Snap Inc. was initially founded by Evan Spiegal and Bobby Murphy on September 16, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. The most prominent product in their company is Snapchat, with 210 million active daily users. The company was originally named Snapchat Inc. but rebranded on September 24, 2016 as Snap Inc. to include the “spectacles,” smart glasses which can record HD photos and videos.

Evan Spiegal, Snapchat CEO and co-founder, is one of the three self-made billionaires in the world under the age of 30. The idea of Snapchat was initially proposed with Bobby Murphy as a class project at Stanford University.

“We deeply value our partners and the role they play in empowering our community to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together,” Spiegal states in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating our partners and sharing more about the future of the products and platforms that we have been building together.”