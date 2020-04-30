TOPANGA CANYON─The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau (OWB) Homicide investigators revealed on April 14, that a suspect connected to a murder that occurred at the Century City Mall on January 20 has been arrested. The suspect, who has been identified as Brandon Hinton, 26, was taken into custody on March 16, by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations Fugitive Task Force in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to the LAPD Blog, on January 20, officers from the West Los Angeles Division responded to a call of a shooting in progress at the Century City Mall. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a victim down and unresponsive. The investigation revealed that a fight transpired between the suspect and the victim outside of a nearby restaurant.

The fight involving Hinton stemmed from another dispute inside of the same restaurant. During the fight, Hinton armed himself and shot the victim to death. It was determined that Hinton fled the area and a murder warrant was issued. On April 10, LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force agents extradited the suspect to Los Angeles to face murder charges. Hinton was booked on a $4 million murder warrant and was arraigned in court.

Anyone with details, including possible additional victims is asked to call Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.