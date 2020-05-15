MALIBU—On Thursday, May 14, The Real Deal reported that a beachfront Malibu mansion owned by Tom Villante, CEO of the mobile payment processing firm YapStone, was listed for $35 million.

Located on a 2.78-acre lot at 32852 Pacific Coast Highway, the 5,353 square foot home is known as “Casa di Pietra” and was designed by architect Doug Burdge. It contains 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and boasts ocean, coastline, and island views. The listing describes the house as an “architectural masterpiece.”

Public records show that Villante purchased the home in late 2013 for $14.7 million, almost half of the original $26 million list price. The property’s current selling price is 2.38 times more than what he paid for it – Villante stands to earn a staggering profit of over $20 million if the house is sold at list price.

The home’s facilities include a great room with a double-height living room area and fireplace, an “ultra-sleek” kitchen, a dining area, “ample” guest parking, and a 5-car collector’s garage. There are also indoor recreational areas like a billiards room and a home theatre.

According to the listing, “a floating stairway ascends to a landing bridge that separates two ocean-view master suites,” both of which feature their own fireplace, deck, and baths that were modelled after a spa.

Outside, the house comes with a pool, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and barbecue area, a dining area, vast lawns, and beach access. There is an additional 2,500 square foot rooftop terrace with a fireplace, fire pit, and sitting area, “ideal for cocktails, dining, and stargazing.”

The property agent is Chris Cortazzo of Compass; he can be contacted at (310) 579-5887 or chris.cortazzo@compass.com. View the official listing here.