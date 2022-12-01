GLENDALE, Ariz– In a thrilling ending to a pivotal game, Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert led Los Angeles on yet another game saving touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the 4th quarter. Herbert found Austin Ekeler for a touchdown trimming the Arizona Cardinals lead to a narrow 24-23 edge with 15 seconds remaining.

Every Charger fan knew Head Coach Brandon Stanley had no interest in overtime, electing to go for a two-point conversion in which Herbert completed a short pass to a wide open Gerald Everett, saving their season with a thrilling come from behind victory, 25-24 against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Staley has received a great deal of criticism and anger from Charger fans who oppose his decisions which range the gamut from risky to reckless. Although some fans may not enjoy Stanley’s aggressive style of coaching, that’s fine, because it motivates and inspires his players. And as the old adage goes if it works the coach is a genius. And if it fails, it was a bad decision.

“All the guys on offense wanted to be out there for that play. We knew that we had a good play and the right guys on the field,” said a jubilant Herbert after the crucial Chargers win. The victory puts them at a mark of (6-5), bolstering their playoff hopes.

The Victory marked the Chargers fourth come from behind win of the year. Also, it was Herbert’s 10th career 4th quarter comeback, which is tied for the most by any player since 2020.

With Kyler Murray back in the starting lineup for the Cardinals, he wasted no time putting the Chargers in a 10-0 hole in the first half. The chargers showed heart and resilience rallying back from a seven point deficit in the 4th quarter. Sundays game was the signature moment of the season.

The Chargers had lost two in a row, including a wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and fallen outside the top seven teams in the AFC playoff race.

“We needed this one. It was definitely a must win game,” said Chargers safety Derwin James. “If we want to get where we want, we had to take care of this one.”

On Sunday, December 4 the Los Angeles Chargers head to the desert for a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. In week 1, the Chargers beat the Raiders 24-19 at SoFi. Every time these old rivals face off it features bone rattling hits, trash talking and an exciting conclusion.

With only six games left in the season every game is a crucial one. A win on the road would put the Chargers in a good position to control their own playoff destiny. A good sign for the Chargers also is that their December 11th home game at Sofi stadium against the Miami Dolphins has been changed to a prime time night game.

That is what they call a flex game which means the most exciting game of the day and it bodes well for the Chargers.