LOS ANGELES– After leading the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship, the Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh to become the new Head Coach on Wednesday, January 24. Harbaugh has flat out won, rebuilding chaotic dysfunction- transforming Chumps into Champions.

A former quarterback for the Chargers during the 1999 and 2000 seasons, Harbaugh spent the past nine years at his alma mater as head football coach for the University of Michigan. Harbaugh rejoins the Chargers after having led Michigan to three consecutive Big Ten Championships, three straight appearances in the College Football Playoff and a perfect 15-0 record this past season that saw the Wolverines crowned 2023 National Champions.

Harbaugh brings with him a winning culture, posting a 144-52 record as a collegiate head coach and a 49-22-1 record as an NFL head coach. In four years, he led the San Francisco 49ers to three-straight NFC Championship Games, including an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

“You don’t build a resume like Jim’s by accident, and you don’t do it by yourself,” said President of Football Operations John Spanos. “You need a team. And nobody has built a team more successfully, and repeatedly, in recent history than Jim Harbaugh. His former players swear by him, and his opponents swear at him. Jim is one of one, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him back in the Chargers organization as our head coach.”

“The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we’ve got to earn our way. Be better today than yesterday. Be better tomorrow than today. My priorities are faith, family and football, and we are going to attack each with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. This organization is putting in the work — investing capital, building infrastructure and doing everything within its power to win. Great effort equals great results, and we’re just getting started,” said Harbaugh.

Harbaugh brings his expert knowledge of defense starring a core of stars including: Nick Bosa, Khalil Mack and Derwin James. In addition, his coaching and mentorship will take Justin Herbert to the next level as an NFL quarterback.

Harbaugh was named 2011 NFL Coach of the Year by The Associated Press after his first season with San Francisco when he led the 49ers to an NFC West division crown with a 13-3 record.

That season, the defense led the NFL with 38 takeaways and ranked No. 1 in rushing defense, allowing just 77.3 yards per game on the ground. The team made a deep playoff run to its first of three-straight NFC Championship Game appearances, including an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.

In Harbaugh’s four years with San Francisco, the 49ers led the NFL in rushing defense (92.0 yards per game), while ranking No. 2 in scoring defense (17.4 points per game), third in total defense (310.2) and fourth with 122 takeaways.

Congratulations to the Chargers signing Jim Harbaugh. Perhaps Sean McVay and Harbaugh will have a rivalry in the City of Angels.