BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, August 1, during his arraignment, charges against, Adam Friedman, 37, the son of Beverly Hills City Councilmember, Lester Friedman were reduced. He was accused of setting up a fictitious Instagram account in the name of City Councilmember, Dr. Sharona Nazarian, who was running for open seat.



Investigators found a fake Instagram account created on or around April 9, and deleted soon after it was created on April 11. A search warrant was served at the home of both Adam and Lester, but it was served for the purpose of Adam who shared internet passwords inside the home. Lester Friedman was running for a second term and was not accused or charged in the case.



The Los Angeles County District Attorney Office charged Adam with one felony count of identity theft and one misdemeanor count of internet/electronic impersonation in case BA506034 on July 13.



“The Public Integrity Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today [July 14] that the son of Beverly Hills Councilmember Lester Friedman has been charged for allegedly creating a fake social media account impersonating his father’s opponent,” the LADA’s Office announced.



The felony charge against Adam was dropped, but misdemeanor charge remains. Both Lester and Nazarian were victorious in the June 2022 election in Beverly Hills.



Current Beverly Hills City Council members include Mayor Lili Bosse, Vice Mayor Julian A. Gold M.D., John A. Mirisch, Lester Friedman and Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD.



